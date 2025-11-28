'Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals Driving PM Modi's Vision',...: Piyush Goyal's Top Quotes From Republic's India Economic Summit

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday listed three pillars of India's growth story- social welfare, infrastructure, and consumer spending and said that these are the factors that make the world envy while also mentioning how the world now wants to do business with India.

Speaking at the India Economic Summit 2025 at Republic Media Network Headquarters, he said, “The world wants to do business with us. So many negotiations are underway with countries that wish to expand and strengthen trade relations and invest in India. Discussions are on with 27 countries of the European Union, US, New Zealand, Australia, Oman, among others."

Goyal reflected on India's growth trajectory to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Top Quotes from Piyush Goyal's speech at the summit:

1. "Independence movement rested on the pillar of Swadeshi. Mahatma Gandhi gave a lot of focus to Swadeshi. He spoke of Aatmanirbhar Bharat to promote Swadeshi hundred years ago. Prime Minister Modi's programmes- economic, social and political, reflect Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and ideals. Prime Minister Modi is implementing on ground the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and connecting 140 crore Indians with it. Today, we are following Gandhi ji's preaching as a national movement."

2. "When you have a difficulty in your home, in your business, you don't publicize it but try to set things right. PM Modi decided he will set things right and not show your weakness to the world and expect to come out of it. We have seen ten years of good governance and a leader who leads from the front and has devoted 50 years of his life towards public service and has had not a single blemish on him."

3. "In the last few years, India has moved up from the fragile 5 to the top 5 economies."

4. "When it rains gold, put out the bucket" (Piyush Goyal quotes Warren Buffet in direct message for Indian entrepreneurs)

5. “Way forward is to never let any opportunity go to waste. When the whole world is going through turbulence, India is the only oasis of peace, progress, and prosperity."

6. “2300 years ago, Chanakya, in Artha Shastra, outlined 3-fold duties for Raj Dharma – these three pillars of growth can only succeed further if we all contribute, recognising our Dharma in the form of duties."

7. “We have ensured every house has a toilet, we have ensured every house has an electricity connection.”

8. “India Today has 1 billion internet users, and India has the 2nd largest ChatGPT user base. All these are empowering young India and the growth story. From here we will take off to the next level with the decisive leadership."

9. “There was a time when movies were made on the distress of our people. We glorified poverty. PM Modi thought enough is enough! Every child born in India should have the privilege of his/her basic needs being taken care of – food, clothing, shelter, health, education, good roads, connectivity, 24 hours electricity, water supply, Toilet in every home.”

10. “Good governance is at the core of the Modi-way of working and his philosophies”

11. “PM Modi is a man on a mission. A leader who means business, who understands business, and who believes good economics makes for good politics”

12. “After 10 years of UPA misrule since 2004, we saw India once again going down the path of growth”

13. “When we celebrate the 100th year of independence, interest rates will be at reasonable levels, unemployment at its lowest ever, the banking system is strong, net NPAs will probably be less than 0.5% with high growth and low inflation. We will represent the macro-economic fundamentals”

14. "The foundation of India's global moment is rooted in history"