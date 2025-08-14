After 5 Years of Silence, China And India To Reopen Border Trade Gates - Report

India and China are discussing the resumption of border trade in locally made goods after a hiatus of more than five years, in what officials describe as a gradual thaw in strained ties between the Asian neighbours.



According to officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter, both countries have proposed reopening designated trading points along their shared Himalayan border. The discussions remain ongoing and confidential.



China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Beijing’s willingness to work with India on the initiative, telling Bloomberg News Thursday:

“Border trade between China and India has long played an important role in improving lives of the two countries’ border residents. China is willing to step up communication and coordination with India on the matter.”



India’s Ministry of External Affairs did not respond to emailed requests for comment.



Decades-Old Trade Route Shut Since 2020

For over 30 years, India and China traded goods such as spices, carpets, wooden furniture, cattle fodder, pottery, medicinal plants, electrical items, and wool through three approved border points along their 3,488-kilometre (2,167-mile) frontier.



Trade value was modest, about $3.16 million in 2017–18, the latest available government data shows, but it was vital for communities in remote mountain regions.

These routes were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, just as relations between the two countries worsened following a deadly Himalayan border clash in 2020 that killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops.