JSW Cement Share Price Lists at 4% Premium - Key Takeaways for Investors

JSW Cement Ltd shares made a firm debut on the stock exchanges on August 14, opening over 4% above the IPO price.

The company’s Rs 3,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) drew strong investor interest between August 7 and 11, getting subscribed 7.77 times overall.

JSW Cement Share Price Today

On the NSE, the JSW Cement share price opened at Rs 153.5 per share, a 4.42% premium over the issue price of Rs 147. On the BSE, the shares debuted at Rs 153, up 4.08%. This pegged the company’s market capitalisation at Rs 20,914.02 crore.



JSW Cement IPO GMP Today

The debut was consistent with grey market trends, where JSW Cement’s unlisted shares were trading at Rs 151.8 ahead of listing — 3.27% above the IPO price — according to sources tracking unofficial markets.



Earlier, the company had raised Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors, indicating robust institutional demand before the IPO opened.



JSW Cement IPO Subscription

The IPO saw varied interest across investor categories. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was the most aggressive, subscribing 15.8 times its allocation. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 10.97 times, while the retail investor portion was booked 1.81 times.