JSW Cement Share Price Lists at 4% Premium - Key Takeaways for Investors

Updated 14 August 2025 at 12:30 IST
JSW Cement Ltd shares made a firm debut on the stock exchanges on August 14, opening over 4% above the IPO price.
The company’s Rs 3,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) drew strong investor interest between August 7 and 11, getting subscribed 7.77 times overall.
JSW Cement Share Price Today
On the NSE, the JSW Cement share price opened at Rs 153.5 per share, a 4.42% premium over the issue price of Rs 147. On the BSE, the shares debuted at Rs 153, up 4.08%. This pegged the company’s market capitalisation at Rs 20,914.02 crore.
JSW Cement IPO GMP Today
The debut was consistent with grey market trends, where JSW Cement’s unlisted shares were trading at Rs 151.8 ahead of listing — 3.27% above the IPO price — according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
Earlier, the company had raised Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors, indicating robust institutional demand before the IPO opened.
Read More - JSW Cement IPO Listing Today: Here’s What GMP Signals Ahead of Debut
JSW Cement IPO Subscription
The IPO saw varied interest across investor categories. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was the most aggressive, subscribing 15.8 times its allocation. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 10.97 times, while the retail investor portion was booked 1.81 times.
JSW Cement IPO Price Band
The issue comprised a fresh issue of 108.8 million shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 136.1 million shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 139–147 per share.
Use of Proceeds: Expansion and Debt Reduction
As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), JSW Cement will use ₹800 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to part-finance a new integrated cement plant at Nagaur, Rajasthan. Additionally, Rs 520 crore will go towards debt repayment, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes.
Kfin Technologies served as the registrar for the IPO, while Axis Capital, JM Financial, Citigroup Global, DAM Capital, Goldman Sachs (India), Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and SBI Capital Markets acted as the book-running lead managers.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 14 August 2025 at 10:48 IST