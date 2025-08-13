After ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Raises Minimum Balance For New Savings Account - Check Latest Rates

Amid a growing divide in MAB policies among lenders after ICICI Bank increased its minimum average balance to Rs 50,000, private lender HDFC Bank followed suit by elevating MAB to Rs 25,000 effective from August 1, 2025 for new savings accoutn holders.

The MAB hike affects new account holders from the aforementioned date and will attract penalty incase one falls short of the requisite balance.

New HDFC MAB Policy

As per the updated terms, accounts holders should maintain Rs 25,000 balance, For urban and metro bank branches, the penalty is calculated as 6 per cent of the shortfall or Rs 600, whichever is lower.

Before this revised policy, HDFC Bank’s MAB requirements stood at:

Rs 10,000 for urban branches

Rs 5,000 for semi-urban branches (average monthly)

Rs 2,500 for rural branches (average quarterly)

These thresholds remain unchanged for now in semi-urban and rural areas, with the latest revision applying specifically to new accounts in metro and urban locations.

Classic account holders

HDFC Bank offers separate balance requirements for its “Classic” customers. To qualify, one must meet at least one of these criteria:

Have an consistent average monthly savings account balance of Rs 1 lakh, or

Maintain an consistent average quarterly current account balance of Rs 2 lakh, or

For salaried customers, have a monthly net salary credit of Rs 1 lakh or above in an HDFC Bank corporate salary account.

The MAB Policy Divide