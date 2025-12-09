After Microsoft, Intel, Cognizant CEOs Meet PM Modi, Pledge On India's AI, Semiconductor Mission

Intel Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lip-Bu Tan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, adding fresh momentum to a week marked by big-ticket global tech commitments to India. The meeting comes hours after Microsoft announced its largest-ever Asia investment for India’s AI-driven digital expansion.



Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, adding fresh momentum to a week marked by big-ticket global tech commitments to India. The meeting comes a day after Microsoft announced its largest-ever Asia investment for India’s AI-driven digital expansion.

Tan, who took to X to share details of the interaction, said he was “honored” to meet the Prime Minister and discuss technology, computing, and India’s fast-growing digital and manufacturing landscape. He praised the Centre’s semiconductor strategy, noting that Intel is “committed to support the India Semiconductor Mission,” a flagship effort aimed at boosting chip design, fabrication and a resilient supply ecosystem.

The engagement signals renewed interest from global chipmakers as India positions itself as a credible alternative hub amid shifting supply chains. Tan’s remarks also underscore industry confidence in India’s semiconductor policies, which include capital incentives, design-linked support and state-level manufacturing partnerships.

Adding to the series of high-profile engagements, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S also met PM Modi and shared appreciation for India’s AI roadmap. In a post on X, he wrote: “Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for an awe inspiring conversation on India’s AI-first roadmap, need for global enterprises to drive higher velocity of AI adoption, education and skilling reforms to build AI capabilities and uplifting productivity for inclusive growth.” His remarks signal strong interest from global IT and consulting firms in partnering with India’s AI transformation efforts.

The Intel and Cognizant meetings closely followed Microsoft’s announcement of a USD 17.5 billion (₹1.5 lakh crore) investment to accelerate India’s “AI-first” future. The package—Microsoft’s biggest in Asia—will fund large-scale AI infrastructure, skilling programmes and sovereign digital capabilities targeted at enterprises and government systems.

“Thank you, PM Modi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella posted on X while unveiling the investment plan. He added that the commitment was intended to power India’s next wave of digital transformation through advanced compute, cloud and AI tools.

