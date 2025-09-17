After SBI, SMBC To Acquire 4.2% Equity In Yes Bank From This Group - Details

Yes Bank Stake Sale: The banking division of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group informed Wednesday, September 17, 2025, that it has agreed upon acquiring an addtional 4.2 per cent stake in Yes Bank via CA Basque Investments, an affiliate of The Carlyle Group.

This comes after the Japanese banking major's pact to acquire 20 per cent equity from SBI and seven private lenders for Rs 13,483 crore.

India's apex bank gave its nod to the east Asian country's largest lender to raise its stake in the Mumbai-headquartered bank till 24.99 per cent.

Earlier, India top public lender completed offloading 13.18 per cent stake in Yes Bank, divesting 413.44 crore shares at Rs 21.50 apiece to SMBC for approximately Rs 8,889 crore.

The deal totaled 0.66 per cent of SBI Group’s FY25 turnover and contributed 0.53 per cent to reserves & surplus, according to the disclosure.

The transfer followed approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India earlier this year. SBI was the lead investor in Yes Bank’s 2020 restructuring and has gradually pared down its holding. With the latest agreement, SMBC will also nominate two non-executive directors to Yes Bank’s board.

Alongside its huge bet on Yes Bank, SMFG also said it sold its entire 1.65 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 6,360 crore as part of a portfolio reallocation in India. The exit generated stock gains of JPY 94 billion and lifted its CET1 ratio by 7 basis points.