Agrocorp Enters National Second-Home Market with ‘Vacation Village’ Launch IN Chikkamagaluru

Vacation Village Chikkamagaluru is positioned as a plotted community where architecture meets nature. Designed around a Neo-Classical theme, the project ensures visual uniformity and low density. Buyers can purchase residential plots and utilize Agrocorp’s construction services to build homes that adhere to the project’s strict privacy and architectural guidelines.

Why Chikkamagaluru?

With its sprawling coffee plantations and cool climate, Chikkamagaluru has become a top choice for urban investors from Bengaluru and beyond. Improved road connectivity and a post-pandemic shift toward remote work have fueled interest in nature-focused properties. Agrocorp’s entry into this region targets the growing segment of buyers seeking "lifestyle-driven experiences" away from congested urban centers.

Agrocorp’s Expansion

Moving beyond its established footprint of farmhouse communities like The Vineyard and The Palm Reserve, Agrocorp’s launch of the Vacation Village brand signals its ambition for the national stage. Director Ayan Nagpal emphasized that the brand will focus on four pillars: natural locations, curated architecture, lifestyle experiences, and low-density privacy. The company reports that 10% of the Chikkamagaluru inventory has already been booked.