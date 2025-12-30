Ahead of 2026, Hyundai Motor Forays Into Commercial Mobility Vertical- Key Details

The new models, aimed at fleet operators and taxi drivers, are available across Hyundai dealerships in India with bookings open at ₹5,000 | Image: Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Tuesday announced its entry into the commercial mobility segment with the launch of its Prime Taxi range, comprising the Prime HB hatchback and Prime SD sedan.

Pricing and bookings

The new models, aimed at fleet operators and taxi drivers, are available across Hyundai dealerships in India with bookings open at ₹5,000. The Prime HB is priced from ₹5.99 lakh, while the Prime SD starts at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO designate, Hyundai Motor India Limited added, “Fleet operators and taxi drivers look for vehicles that deliver maximum uptime, predictable maintenance and low operating costs, and the Hyundai Prime range has been developed precisely with these priorities in mind.”

The vehicles are powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder engine with petrol and CNG options. The company said the models are equipped with company-fitted CNG kits and a speed limiting function capped at 80 kmph. Fuel efficiency in CNG mode stands at 27.32 km/kg for Prime HB and 28.40 km/kg for Prime SD.

HMIL said the Prime range comes with extended warranty options covering up to five years or 1.8 lakh kilometres, along with flexible finance tenures of up to 72 months.

The Prime HB and Prime SD are offered with standard safety and comfort features, including six airbags, rear AC vents, power windows and rear parking sensors. Optional accessories include a touchscreen infotainment system and vehicle location tracking device

The vehicles will be available in three different colours, Atlas White, Typhoon Silver and Abyss Black.