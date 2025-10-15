Hyundai Motor Maps ₹45,000-Crore Road to 2030: India to Become Key Global Hub

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday announced plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore by FY2030 as part of a long-term strategy to expand its domestic footprint, deepen localisation, and strengthen exports.

The roadmap, unveiled during the company’s first-ever Investor Day, outlines an aggressive product and manufacturing plan aimed at positioning India as Hyundai’s second-largest global region by the end of the decade.

According to José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), India remains a “strategic growth hub” for the Korean automaker. “By 2030, HMIL will be our second-largest region globally. We are also targeting up to 30% of our total volumes from exports,” he said.

Under the new plan, the Seoul-based automaker will launch 26 new models by FY2030, including seven new nameplates. The lineup will mark Hyundai’s entry into the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and off-road SUV segments, alongside the rollout of India’s first locally manufactured, dedicated electric SUV by 2027. The company also confirmed plans to introduce its luxury brand Genesis in India within the same timeframe.

Hyundai aims to achieve a 15% share in the domestic passenger vehicle market by FY2030. It expects utility vehicles to account for over 80% of its portfolio and eco-friendly powertrains — including CNG, EV, and hybrids — to contribute more than 50%.

The automaker also plans to scale up localization and manufacturing capabilities by developing what it calls a “software-defined factory,” alongside strengthening its supply chain base in India.

On the financial front, HMIL targets 1.5 times revenue growth, aiming to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore mark by FY2030 while maintaining double-digit EBITDA margins. It has also provided a dividend payout guidance of 20–40% for shareholders.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of HMIL, said the company’s investment reflects its “strategic expansion and focus on sustainable technologies” for India’s fast-growing market.

Hyundai’s distribution network is projected to reach 85% of India’s districts by FY2030, with rural markets contributing about 30% of total sales.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & COO, HMIL added, “As we chart our course through this transformative evolution, HMIL sets out target to achieve 15%+ market share in domestic market underpinned by India centric product launches. We remain steadfast to augment our presence in high-growth SUV segment driven by robust product strategy and customer centric approach, thereby, targeting over 80% UV contribution by FY2030.”