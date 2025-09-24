Ahead of Bihar Polls, Centre Approves Rs 6000 Cr Road And Rail Projects To Boost Connectivity and Tourism

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Centre has given the green signal to major infrastructure projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore aimed at strengthening road and rail connectivity in the state.

The projects, spanning highways and railway lines, are expected to not only ease travel and freight movement but also enhance tourism by improving access to prominent religious, historical, and cultural sites across Bihar.

By linking key economic hubs and remote districts, these initiatives are set to drive regional development, generate employment, and support long-term economic growth.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the construction of a four-lane greenfield highway on the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W, covering 78.94 km at an estimated cost of Rs 3,822 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Mode.

This new highway will connect Patna with northern districts including Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, and Champaran, extending up to the Indo-Nepal border. Designed for an average speed of 80 km/h, it is expected to cut travel time between Sahebganj and Bettiah from 2.5 hours to just 1 hour. The corridor will also improve access to economic nodes, heritage sites, and major tourist destinations such as Kesariya Buddha Stupa, Someshwarnath Mandir, and Vishwa Shanti Stupa, while generating over 31 lakh man-days of direct and indirect employment.

In parallel, the government approved the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya railway line spanning 104 km, at a cost of Rs 2,192 crore. The project will improve rail connectivity to important sites including Rajgir, Nalanda, and Pawapuri, benefiting more than 1,400 villages and nearly 13.5 lakh residents.

The multi-tracking will enhance freight capacity by 26 million tonnes annually, reduce logistics costs, cut oil imports by 5 crore litres, and lower CO2 emissions equivalent to planting one crore trees.