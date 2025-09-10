Cabinet Meeting Outcome: Modi Govt Approves Two Major Infra Projects Of Rs 7,616 Cr In Bihar Ahead Of Elections

Bihar Elections 2025: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, expected to be held in October or November later this year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting connectivity and economic growth in the state.

One of the key approvals is the construction of a 4-lane greenfield access-controlled Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur High-Speed Corridor. The project, which will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), will span 82.4 kilometres with a total capital cost of Rs 4,447.38 crore.

Connectivity and Travel Benefits

This new corridor will pass through important regional cities, including Mokama, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Jamalpur, and Munger, eventually connecting to Bhagalpur.

The development is expected to significantly reduce travel time along this route to approximately 1.5 hours, with average vehicular speeds of 80 km/h and a design speed of 100 km/h. The corridor promises safer, faster, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight vehicles.

Emerging Industrial Hubs in Eastern Bihar

The Munger-Jamalpur-Bhagalpur belt is emerging as a major industrial hub in eastern Bihar. Key sectors include ordnance manufacturing, with an existing gun factory in the region and a proposed addition as part of the Ordnance Factory Corridor initiative by the Ministry of Defence.

Jamalpur is home to a locomotive workshop, while Munger hosts ITC’s food processing operations. Bhagalpur is known as a textile and logistics hub, especially for Bhagalpuri silk, while Barahiya is emerging as a center for food packaging, processing, and agro-warehousing.

Employment Generation and Economic Impact

With increased economic activity, freight movement and traffic along the Mokama-Munger section are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The project is also expected to create approximately 14.83 lakh man-days of direct employment and 18.46 lakh man-days of indirect employment.

In addition, the government expects the corridor to induce further employment opportunities due to the rise in economic activity in surrounding areas.

Railway Expansion: Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat Line

In another development, the CCEA has approved the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line, covering 177 kilometres across Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, at a total cost of around Rs 3,169 crore.

This expansion will improve line capacity, enhance mobility, and boost service efficiency and reliability for Indian Railways.

Bihar Elections and Political Context

While the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced the official date for the Bihar polls, the elections are expected in October or November.

Politically, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, is seeking to continue its tenure in Bihar.

Currently, the NDA holds 131 out of 243 assembly seats, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and support from 2 independents.