Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Know Your Travel Insurance Rights and Compensation Details

In a tragic air plane crash in Ahmedabad of a passenger plane bound towards London, 242 passengers and crew members crashed, minutes after take-off.

This tragic plane crash has also raised several questions about passenger safety and the financial aftermath of such disasters.

The Boeing 787 aircraft was seen losing altitude quickly, crashed into a hostel near the Ahmedabad international airport.

What Is An Airline Bound To Pay?

Here is a complete breakdown of how compensation works in the situation of a plane crash and what everyone who frequently travels, should know:

* In India there are certain airline liabilities, in the event of death or injury and they are governed by international conventions like the Montreal Convention, 1999, to which India is a signatory.

* Airlines are liable to give special drawing rights of up to Rs 1.55 crore per passenger in case of death or bodily injury, irrespective of fault. Compensation beyond this limit is also possible in case the airline is proven negligent.

* This compensation is mandatory for international flights under the Convention, but Indian domestic airlines often follow similar standards under DGCA guidelines.

* The claimant of the insurance has to prove the extent of the actual damage suffered. Factors like age of the deceased passenger, educational status, employment, last salary drawn, among other factors are considered while assessing the damage.

How Does Travel Insurance Help?

Travel insurance is an additional instrument to protect yourself and your family members, while travelling, in scenarios that involve accidental death and disability, medical evacuation, emergency hospitalisation, delays and cancellations, loss of baggage, among other issues.

Many travel insurance policies offer from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore as accidental death coverage, Rs 5-10 lakh for permanent disability and fixed payouts daily for hospitalisation or travel inconveniences.