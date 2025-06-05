'AI Data Centers Will Out-Consume EVs by 2030' – Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal Calls For Power Thrust In India

Anil Agarwal, the Indian-origin businessman who is also the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited took to the social media platform X on Thursday and said that AI data centres will consume more electricity than all EVs in the world put together.

What Did Anil Agarwal Say?

In his post Anil Agarwal said that globally AI data centers already consume more electricity than some major economies like France.

"As the use of AI grows, this demand is estimated to triple in the next five years. In 2030, data centers will consume more electricity than all EVs in the world put together," he added.

Additionally, "India, with its traditional strength in IT, must become a home for many of these data centers."

According to Agarwal that can happen only if enough electricity is generated.

He further added, "We must start looking beyond conventional demand and include data center demand in our calculations."

"We will need a big thrust on all three pillars of the power sector- renewables, nuclear and coal, to achieve this," he said.

This is a tremendous opportunity according to Anil Agarwal.

Vedanta Share Price Today