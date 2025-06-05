Bank Holiday Tomorrow for Eid? Are Banks Open on June 6? Check RBI Calendar

If you are planning to go to the bank on Friday, then you need to know that on Friday, June 6, 2025, all government as well as private sector banks will be closed, across several parts of India.

Why Are Banks Closed?

Banks will be closed for two days in observance of Eid-ul-Ad'ha and Id-Uz-Zuha.

According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), public and private sector lendors will remain closed on June 6 and June 7.

Additionally, banks will also remain closed on Sunday, June 8, 2025 as it is a regular weekly holiday.

bank holidays in India vary by state, therefore bank account holders are encouraged to check the RBI's holiday calendar regularly. While some of these holidays are nationwide, others are specific to certain states.

June 2025 Bank Holiday Schedule

June 6: Banks in Thiruvanathapuram and Kochi will be closed on Friday to mark Bakrid, which is an Islamic festival commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's devotion and willingness to sacrifice his son.

June 7: Most of the banks through the nation will remain closed on Saturday for Bakrid, except in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvanathapuram.

June 8: There is a nationwide bank holiday on Sunday as it is a regular weekly holiday.

Will Online Banking Services Be Available?

Yes, online banking services will be available and fully functional on all of these days and consumers can carry out financial transactions using UPI, internet banking and mobile banking services.