'AI In Hands Of India And Israel Is A Good Thing': Israeli Special Enoy Amid FTA Talks

PM Modi Israel Visit: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing state visit to Israel, a top Israeli official noted that Tel Aviv sees India as a very important partner in the future of economic development and in the future of stabilisation for the region.

"We see India as a very important partner in the future of economic development and in the future of stabilisation for the region," Israel's Special Envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum noted.

Amid expectations for mega-scale agreements between India and Israel, she said, "India and Israel can actually ally, we can reshape or shape the future in the best possible way," while noting that the future belongs to artificial intelligence and “Israel has the highest concentration of AI talent in the world.”

"I think that to leave the future of AI in the hands of India and Israel is a good thing," she added.

The two world leaders are slated to attend a tech exhibition primarily focused on artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and cybersecurity.

“I say AI and quantum not because they are the future, but because they are the present,” Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu noted.

The two world leaders will sign a series of agreements between Israel and India in economic, security, and diplomatic fields, which will boost cooperation between the two nations, according to a recent tweet from the official X handle of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

This comes amid the ongoing first round of free trade agreement negotiations between Israel, and India.

Earlier today, PM Modi noted, "I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, technology, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties.