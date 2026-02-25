Updated 25 February 2026 at 18:25 IST
ED Attaches Anil Ambani’s ₹3,716Cr Mumbai House in PMLA Case
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached industrialist Anil Ambani's Mumbai house, worth Rs 3,716 crores.
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached industrialist Anil Ambani’s Mumbai residence ‘Abode’, valued at ₹3,716.83 crore, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said on Wednesday.
The attachment is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank fraud of around ₹40,000 crore involving group companies of the Reliance ADA Group, including Reliance Communications (RCOM).
This is a developing story
