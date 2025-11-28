'AI is the Unseen Force Connecting 1.4 Billion Indians': Google's Chintan Shah Emphasises 'AI for All' at India Economic Summit 2025 | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Chintan Shah, Google Cloud India’s Director for Enterprise Business, ITES & GCC, on Friday said that India is stepping into a century-defining shift, a phase that future generations will look back at as one of the most transformative in the nation’s history.

Speaking at the India Economic Summit 2025 at the Republic Media Network headquarters, Shah noted how the narrative around India has shifted.

For years, the global question was, “How many people are coming online?” Now, he said, the world wants to know, “What are we going to build next?”

He further went on to explain how artificial intelligence is at the centre of this transition, reshaping healthcare, education and governance by enabling hyper-personalised solutions at massive scale.

Reiterating Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s message that AI will fundamentally reshape societies worldwide, Shah described AI as “an unseen force connecting 1.4 billion citizens.”

To show how this technology is already changing lives, he cited Google’s Flood Hub example that a farmer in Bihar once received barely an hour’s notice before a flood. leaving almost no time for action.

Now, AI-powered forecasting can provide alerts up to seven days in advance – enough time to move livestock, safeguard essentials and prepare for the worst. This, Shah said, is the real essence of “AI for all”, proving why scale matters in a country like India.

Shah also highlighted global breakthroughs that show how far AI has advanced, from self-driving cars and satellite-based fire detection to sophisticated flood-control modelling and even AI tools that reduce contrails in aviation. These aren’t small upgrades, he emphasised, but solutions built for some of the world’s toughest challenges.