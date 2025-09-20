Updated 20 September 2025 at 14:40 IST
'AI Isn’t a Job Thief; It’s a Multiplier for Untapped Talent': Apna.co’s Nirmit Parikh at Republic Business Leadership Conclave
At the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, Apna.co CEO Nirmit Parikh highlighted how AI-human collaboration can transform India’s workforce. He emphasized ethical AI, upskilling, and AI-driven job matching as tools to boost productivity, innovation, and the economy to $8 trillion by 2035.
At the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of Apna.co, delivered a thought-provoking keynote on “Leadership in the Age of AI: Empowering the Workforce,” emphasizing that the future lies not in AI versus humans, but in humans collaborating with AI.
Parikh highlighted a striking insight from a Niti Aayog report, noting that India’s economy is projected to reach $6.3 trillion by 2035. “If humans and AI can work together, that number could rise to $8 trillion,” he said, underscoring the staggering $1.7 trillion potential added value—a boost equivalent to nearly half the country’s current GDP.
Illustrating how AI can be deployed effectively, Parikh demonstrated AI chatbots handling thousands of queries across industries, reducing waiting times while freeing human employees to focus on creativity and innovation. He described these forward-looking enterprises as “frontier organizations,” where humans and AI complement each other rather than compete.
Challenging conventional approaches to AI adoption, Parikh argued that implementing AI merely to eliminate bottlenecks is insufficient. “Think of your entire workflow as AI-first,” he advised. “Then figure out where AI may fail and inject human capital there. That’s how you truly transform a business.” He added that while AI automates tasks, humans retain ownership of relationships, a uniquely human strength, and stressed that the very definition of work is evolving with AI, necessitating widespread upskilling and reskilling.
Drawing from his extensive experience at Apple and Intel, where he led iPhone operations and data analytics, Parikh explained how AI is reshaping professional growth for India’s 500 million-plus blue- and gray-collar workers.
Parikh urged business leaders to embrace ethical AI deployment to bridge India’s skills gap. He shared how Apna’s algorithms now predict real-time skill trends, such as demand for EV technicians, and highlighted initiatives like SkillUp Academy, which has trained two million learners in AI basics and digital literacy. “AI isn’t a job thief; it’s a multiplier for untapped talent,” he reiterated, framing a vision for an AI-augmented workforce poised to drive India’s next wave of economic growth.
Since its inception in 2019, Apna.co has leveraged AI-driven job matching to connect users across more than 18,000 cities, serving over 50 million professionals and partnering with companies such as Reliance Retail and HDFC Bank. Despite market headwinds and revenue dips to ₹139 crore, Apna’s pivot from pandemic-era virtual job fairs to AI-powered vernacular chat tools led to a 40% increase in placements in FY24.
