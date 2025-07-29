AI & IT Job Cuts! Worried About Layoffs? This Sector's Job To Surge By 42%—Details

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has recently sent shockwaves through India's entire IT sector by deciding to cut its workforce by 2%, data has revealed that the roles that are artificial intelligence as well as machine learning oriented have recorded a significant 42% year-on-year growth.

AI & ML Job Demand Rises 42%

The Monthly Economic review which is released by the Department of Economic Affairs reveals that the demand for AI jobs has increased significantly on an annual basis to 42%.

According to this report, hiring in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) also rose by 9 per cent YoY, reflecting India's expanding role in global services delivery.

The report also noted that fresher hiring witnessed a notable 11 per cent YoY rise in June 2025, which indicates improved employment opportunities for new entrants.

White-collar hiring has seen a strong rebound, supported by a double-digit growth on a yearly basis and the overall job market has remained steady.

Additionally, formal job creation continued to gain momentum, with the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recording an all-time in net member additions during March 2025.

The EPFO has also added as many as 20.06 lakh members in May, the highest monthly figure since it began tracking payroll data in April 2018.

There were also solo findings from the Naukri JobSpeak June 2025 report, which confirm a revival in the country's white-collar job market.

The index rose to 2,854 in June 2025 and registering a 10.5% YoY growth in hiring activity across sectors, cities, and experience levels.

TCS Job Cuts

TCS job cuts have come in as a big blow to the IT services sector and it may have also opened the floodgates of job cuts in the sector. While several employees of the sector are disappointed due to the layoffs in the sector, there is a severe need of upskilling in the fields of artificial intelligence as well as machine learning.