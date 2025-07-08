Air India Ahmedabad Crash: Aircraft Accident Bureau Submits Preliminary Report to Aviation Ministry - What Sources Say

The Air India flight AI 171 plane crash has been investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the bureau has sent its report to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other relevant authorities.

What Is The Report based On?

The report is based on the initial assessment and findings made by the bureau, which were gathered in the early phase of the investigation.

According to sources, this report primarily outlines the key observations that are related to the flight data, crew actions, weather conditions, and mechanical performance.

While the key contents have still not been made public, the AAIB is going to continue its in-depth investigation to determine what the exact cause of the crash could be and will further recommend safety measures, going forward.

Air India Flight AI 171 Crash

A London-bound Air India flight AI 171, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025.

The flight may have experienced a dual-engine failure, which impaired the flight's ability to stay airborne, as per a Bloomberg report.

The AAIB has not yet confirmed this officially, but this is under serious scrutiny.

Several simulations that have been conducted by pilots, who have replicated the flight's parameters, including the conditions with landing gear deployed and wing flaps retracted, did not reproduce the crash.

This can hint at a technical failure.

According to investigators, the pilots, who lost their lives in the crash, issued a Mayday distress call shortly after they had taken off.