Why BSE Share Price Is Down 9%, Here's What Triggered the Fall!

The shares of the oldest bourse of Asia BSE, declined more than 7% during early morning trade on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, as investors continued offloading their shares amid several concerns.

BSE Share Price Today

At 12:46 pm, on Tuesday the shares of BSE were trading at Rs 2,463.90 per equity share, down by 6.54% as compared to its previous close.

What is Triggering The Fall?

The capital market has been seeing significant selling pressure as the market regulator Sebi's Board is likely to consider linking link options and cash exposure, as per media reports.

This will increase market liquidity, while curtailing options liquidity.

Additionally, Sebi may also discuss other steps to curb retail trading in options.

Further, the Jane Street crackdown has also affected the BSE shares and its shares fell up to 13%. According to Sebi, the foreign portfolio investor used manipulative strategies to profit from the indices.

The regulator has also restrained the Jane Street Group from accessing the local securities market, which has severely affected the trading firm, based out of the US, which had generated more than $2.3 billion in net revenue from equity derivatives in the South Asian nation last year.

The stock has advanced nearly 211.05% in12 months and 39.12% on a year-to-date basis.