Air India Crash: Western Media Blames Pilot, But AAIB Says 'No Conclusions Yet'— Why The Rush To Judge?

The senior pilot may have played a key role in last month’s Air India crash, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Citing sources familiar with early US findings, the report says cockpit audio suggests the captain turned off fuel switches to both engines shortly after takeoff.

The co-pilot, who was flying the aircraft, is said to have reacted in panic and questioned the action, while the captain remained calm. The switches were turned back on about 10 seconds later—but by then, it was too late to prevent the crash that killed 241 people.

Meanwhile, investigators probing last month’s Air India crash are trying to find out if the senior pilot accidentally or intentionally shut off fuel to both engines soon after takeoff. However, India’s official report has not blamed the pilots or ruled out possible technical problems.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as AI-229 from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

Western media under fire

Notably, Western media reports, including Wall Street Journal, have spotlighted the role of the Indian pilots, drawing criticism in India. Aviation professionals and former regulators have pushed back, calling the coverage one-sided and premature.

“It’s unfair to jump to conclusions when the official investigation hasn’t blamed the pilots,” said a senior former DGCA official. On social media, many Indians also criticised what they called bias in Western reporting on Indian aviation.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has asked employees not to speculate, saying the probe is still underway and the airline continues to assist fully.

AAIB: No conclusions yet

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in its preliminary report released last week, confirmed that the switches were turned off in quick succession. However, the report did not name the pilot involved, nor did it suggest pilot error. It left open the possibility of mechanical faults, system design flaws, or even psychological factors.

“The cause of the crash has not been established,” the AAIB noted, saying that multiple teams—including specialists in aviation medicine—are part of the investigation.

It will be too premature to draw conclusions on the role of pilots from the preliminary investigation report into the fatal crash of Air India plane last month and the final report will mention about the most probable cause for the accident, noted former Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief Aurobindo Handa

International support