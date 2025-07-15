Air India Crash Preliminary Report Raises Questions: Global Pilots Body Warns Against Hasty Conclusions

Montreal: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) has expressed strong reservations about the Preliminary Report released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the Air India Flight 171 crash, which occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

In a statement issued from Montreal on Sunday, the global pilots' body warned against rushed conclusions and media speculation, saying the report raises more questions than it answers.

The IFALPA emphasized that a preliminary report is designed only to present initial factual findings and should not be treated as a definitive explanation.

“Any extrapolation of its content can only be regarded as guesswork, which is not helpful to the good conduct of the investigation,” the statement read.

The Federation also underlined that the AAIB report contains no safety recommendations at this stage and called on all stakeholders to allow the investigation to follow its complete and proper course.

“The victims, including the families of the crew and passengers of Air India 171, deserve our collective professionalism,” IFALPA added.

Indian Pilots Groups Voice Sharp Objections

Back home, Indian pilot unions have also reacted sharply to the contents and release of the preliminary findings.

Speaking on behalf of the Airline Pilots' Association of India, Captain Sam Thomas said the report appears to be steering toward blaming the pilots, which he called “unacceptable.”

He criticized the report's presentation and accuracy, stating, “The timing of the release was in the middle of the night, the document is unsigned, and it has elementary errors. It doesn't even mention the aircraft’s altitude. Basic terminology is wrong—‘Full Authority Digital Engine Control’ is called ‘Dual Engine Control.’ This is not a minor oversight.”

Captain Thomas further claimed the tone and omissions in the report indicate a lack of technical understanding, and that the investigation lacks transparency and accountability.

The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) also issued a strong statement, calling the language used against the flight crew of AI 171 a “gross violation” and a “disservice to the profession.” The ICPA warned against prematurely assigning blame before the investigation is concluded.

Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing all 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground.

While the AAIB's preliminary report pointed to the unexpected shutdown of both engines just after takeoff, pilot unions and international aviation experts are urging restraint and objectivity until all facts are fully established.