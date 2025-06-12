Air India Deploys Relief Flights For Families Of Ahmedabad Crash Victims — Route, Timings, And All You Need To Know

Here are 10 shocking videos that capture the horror and chaos on the ground. | Image: ANI

In the wake of the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash, the airline has announced the deployment of special relief flights to Ahmedabad from Delhi and Mumbai. The Tata Group-owned Air India stated that these flights are being organized to facilitate travel for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff affected by the incident.

“Air India is organizing two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad for the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff, “mentioned Air India in a tweet.

The airline major, in the same tweet also stated that two relief flights each will operate from Delhi and Mumbai late on June 12:

From Delhi:

IX1555 – Departs for Ahmedabad at 11:00 PM

IX1556 – Returns to Delhi at 1:10 AM on June 13

From Mumbai:

AI1402 – Departs for Ahmedabad at 11:00 PM

AI1409 – Returns to Mumbai at 1:15 AM on June 13

“Next of kin of passengers and staff in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to travel on these flights can call our hotline on 1800 5691 444. Additionally, those coming in from international destinations and wanting to travel can call our hotline on +91 8062779200,” added the tweet by Air India.

These arrangements come amid nationwide mourning and an ongoing investigation into the crash, which has claimed multiple lives.

Air India posted on X that the Boeing Dreamliner 787 flight was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese. The flight crashed in a residential area at 1:39 pm (IST) after taking off from the Ahmedabad-Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International here.

Meanwhile, Boeing Airplanes stated that it is in constant touch with Air India regarding the AI-171 flight with 230 passengers and 12 crew bound for London's Gatwick airport crashed shortly after it took off in Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad.

“We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected,” stated the official X handle of US planemaker Boeing Commercial Airplanes.