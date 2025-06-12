Tata Group Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Families Of Air India Crash Victims

The Tata Group has expressed extreme anguish over the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, which claimed the lives of hundreds shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. In a statement issued on Thursday, the homegrown conglomerate, which owns Air India, conveyed its condolences and pledged comprehensive support to those affected by the disaster.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.” the group stated.

Rs One crore pledged

As part of its relief measures, Tata Group announced that it will provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of each individual who lost their life in the incident. The company also committed to covering the entire medical expenses of the injured and ensuring that they receive all necessary care and long-term support.

“Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support.We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” the statement added.

In a further show of solidarity, the Tata Group has also stated that it will contribute towards the reconstruction of the hostel at BJ Medical College, which is believed to have been impacted in the aftermath of the crash.

Earlier, Air India has confirmed that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.



The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.



On AI-171 crash, Air India MD & CEO Campbell Wilson says, " Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones. I know there are many questions and I will not be able to answer all of them.We are working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts. A special team of caregivers from Air India are on their way to Ahmedabad to provide additional effort. Investigations will take time. But anything we can do now, we are doing. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information."