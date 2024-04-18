Advertisement

Air India to deploy A350: Air India announced that it will operate its A350 aircraft on the Delhi-Dubai route starting May 1, marking the Tata Group airline's first use of the wide-body plane for international flights.

The A350 will operate as AI995/996, departing Delhi daily at 20:45 hours and arriving in Dubai at 22:45 hours. The return flight will depart Dubai at 00:15 hours and arrive in Delhi at 04:55 hours, all local timings.

Advertisement

The A350 aircraft will offer 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business, 24 seats in Premium Economy, and 264 seats in Economy.

Air India began inducting A350 planes this year, using them for domestic flights for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance.

Advertisement

Air India currently operates 72 flights a week to Dubai from five Indian cities, with 32 flights from Delhi. The deployment of the A350 on the Delhi-Dubai route marks its debut on short-haul international flights.

Passengers can book seats on the A350 through Air India's website, mobile app, or travel agents. The aircraft features the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system, with HD screens offering over 2,200 hours of content.