Air India Express cabin crew calls off strike, 25 terminated employees to be reinstated

Strike called-off: The aggrieved cabin crew of low-cost carrier Air India Express has reportedly called off the strike after the airline’s assurance that all their concerns would be addressed. The airline is also said to have withdrawn the termination letters issued to 25 of its cabin crew members.

The impact of crew members of low-cost carrier Air India Express calling in sick en mass led to the cancellation of as many as 84 flights on Thursday. Air India Express cancelled flight operations to several destinations due to the ongoing crisis that began after many cabin crew of the airline reported sick.

The government had to intervene for the conciliation of Air India Express management and aggrieved crew members. The Chief Labour Commissioner on Thursday summoned the self-styled Air India Express Union and the airline CEO for a meeting to try and achieve conciliation between the management of Air India Express and the aggrieved crew members. Besides, the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry sought inputs from the aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the grievances of the Air India Express employees. The airline has cancelled more than 74 flights and decided to operate 292 flights.

On Wednesday, a memorandum was sent across to Air India Limited Chairman N Chandrasekaran by a self-styled amalgamation calling itself Air India Express employees union and claiming to have allegiance of over 300 employees. In the detailed letter, the union citing its affiliation to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, levelled grave allegations on the management of Air India Express of mismanagement.

On Thursday, Air India Express said it was operating 283 flights and had mobilised all resources. It said 85 of its flights stand cancelled, while urging prospective flyers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

“If their flight is cancelled, or delayed beyond three hours, they may opt for a full refund or reschedule to a later date without any fees,” said the airline statement.

(With PTI inputs)