Air India Express cancellations: Labour department to seek DGCA's inputs over crew concerns

Air India Express draws government focus: Amid hectic efforts of a conciliation process between Air India Express management and a faction of cabin crew members, the Regional Labour Commissioner is mulling to engage the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its perspective into the dispute, said sources privy to the matter.

The merger of Air India Express with AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, under the Tata Group's ownership, is underway. However, disruptions have arisen as a result of cabin crew members reporting sick, leading to the cancellation of over 90 flights since Tuesday night. The airline is striving to mitigate these disruptions amidst the unrest over perceived mismanagement.

Last year, a union representing a segment of Air India Express cabin crew lodged a complaint with the labour department, initiating the conciliation process under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. Concerns raised included issues such as room sharing during layovers.

To enhance the conciliation process, the labour commissioner has roped in the DGCA to provide regulatory insights. This decision was communicated by the regional labour commissioner last week, reflecting efforts to address various grievances, including the curtailment of service contracts and assessment matters.

A statement issued by Air India Express said, “Air India Express would like to reassure all guests of its firm commitment to minimise the inconvenience caused to them due to a small section of our cabin crew reporting sick at the last minute, disrupting the airline’s operations since last night.,”

“Keeping guest convenience in mind, we have mobilised all our resources and revised our flight schedule. We are also accommodating affected guests on alternative flights, including those of Group airlines, to ensure they reach their destinations at the earliest. We request guests booked to fly with us to check if their flight is affected by the disruption before heading to the airport,” added the Air India Express spokesperson.

(With PTI inputs)