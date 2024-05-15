Advertisement

AI Express cancellations: Air India Express witnessed a few flight cancellations on Wednesday after the airline faced crew rostering system issues, as per sources. The Tata Group-owned carrier, which usually operates around 380 daily flights, has migrated to a new rostering system. As there are some issues with the work shift system, it is affecting the scheduling for cabin crew and pilots, the sources added.

Seven flight cancellations were seen at the Delhi airport, during 1.50 am and 8 pm on Wednesday. At the Delhi airport, seven Air India Express flights -- four departures and three arrivals, for the period between 1.50 am and 8 pm have been cancelled for Wednesday, sources said.

The aggrieved cabin crew of low-cost carrier Air India Express called off the strike last week after the airline’s assurance that all their concerns would be addressed. The airline is also said to have withdrawn the termination letters issued to 25 of its cabin crew members. The impact of crew members of low-cost carrier Air India Express calling in sick en mass led to the cancellation of as many as 84 flights on Thursday. Air India Express cancelled flight operations to several destinations due to the ongoing crisis that began after many cabin crew of the airline reported sick.

The government had last week stepped in for conciliation of Air India Express management and aggrieved crew members. The Chief Labour Commissioner summoned the Air India Express Union and the airline CEO for a meeting to achieve conciliation between the management of Air India Express and the aggrieved staff.

(With PTI inputs)