Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Republic Business /
  • Air India Issues Warning of Long-Haul Flight Delays Due to Mandatory Safety Checks on Boeing 787 Fleet

Updated 14 June 2025 at 16:06 IST

Air India Issues Warning of Long-Haul Flight Delays Due to Mandatory Safety Checks on Boeing 787 Fleet

Air India warns of delays on long-haul routes as DGCA orders safety checks on Boeing 787s; 9 jets cleared, refunds/rescheduling offered for affected flyers.

Reported by: Rajat Mishra
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Air India and Indigo travel advisory
Air India | Image: x

Air India travelers could experience delays on long-haul overseas flights as the airline conducts compulsory safety tests on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, in line with a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airline confirmed that nine of its Boeing 787 planes have already passed the once-in-a-lifetime safety checks and is "on schedule to finish the process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the regulator's timeline."

"These tests are being conducted as the planes return to India prior to being cleared for their next flights," said an Air India spokesperson.

Flight Delays Expected on Routes With Airport Curfews

Although the airline is striving to keep disruption to a minimum, it has warned that "some of these checks may result in greater turnaround time and possible delay on some long-haul routes, particularly to curfew-sensitive airports."

Passengers traveling to airports that are sensitive to curfews in Europe, North America, and Australia are likely to face the highest chance of delays as a result of increased ground time for the aircraft.

Check Flight Status Before Heading to Airport

Air India has instructed all international passengers to look up their flight status on the airline website — airindia.com — prior to arrival at the airport.

"Passengers will be properly informed if there are any delays," said a spokesperson.

Aviation experts say such checks, though precautionary, are critical for maintaining passenger confidence and regulatory compliance. Air India’s swift response underscores its renewed focus on safety and service reliability under its ongoing transformation plan.

Full Refunds and Free Rescheduling for Affected Passengers

In a customer-centric gesture, Air India is providing complete refunds against cancellations or free rescheduling to customers impacted by these disruptions. The carrier has requested travelers to reach out to customer care or access its digital channels for support.

The move comes as part of Air India's ongoing focus on "safety first" while causing "minimum inconvenience to customers" in the regulatory compliance push.

Also Read: Air India Crash Tragedy: IRDAI Orders Fast-Track Insurance Payouts, No FIR or Post-Mortem Needed

Published 14 June 2025 at 16:06 IST