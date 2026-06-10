Air India Says 'No Pressure' to Families; No Deadline Set for AI-171 Compensation Claims

Amid ongoing allegations pertaining to compensation for the AI 171 crash, Air India has said that there is no 'deadline or pressure' on any of the families to accept the airline's offer within a specified timeline. The airline stated the update in an email response to Radhika Rupani, the daughter of the late Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat CM, who lost his life in the tragic crash in Ahmedabad.

"Families are entirely free to wait until the investigation report has been released," the airline said in an email response to Rupani. The email has been viewed by Republic Business.

In her email to Air India and N Chandrasekaran, chairman of the Tata Group, Rupani had demanded that the families of AI 171 crash victims 'deserve more than compensation' and sought 'transparency, and closure' before 'signing away their legal rights'.

She had also challenged the Receipt, Discharge & Indemnity (RDI) document, which requires families to waive their rights to file future legal claims against the airline and third parties.

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Air India, however, said that the process is voluntary and has been initiated for those who want closure and to avail financial assistance on an urgent basis. The airline maintained that it has not forced the affected families to choose between immediate financial relief and awaiting the investigation results.

While the carrier began the final compensation process in October 2025 to assist those ready to proceed, it said that it remains unaware of when the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will publish its final findings.

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