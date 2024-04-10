×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Airbus shows confidence in production amid Boeing crisis

Shareholders agreed to a partial renewal of the board and backed a one-euro-per-share special dividend worth almost 800 million euros.

Reported by: Business Desk
Airbus Aircraft
Airbus shows confidence in production amid Boeing crisis | Image:Airbus Aircraft
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Airbus shows confidence: Amidst a deep corporate crisis at its US rival Boeing, Airbus expressed confidence in its airplane output forecasts at a shareholder meeting in Amsterdam. The France-based company has seen its shares rise by 16 per cent since the start of the year, while Boeing has faced a 29 per cent decline due to issues such as the aftermath of a panel blowout on a 737 MAX 9.

Shareholders at the meeting agreed to a partial renewal of the board and backed a one-euro-per-share special dividend worth almost 800 million euros, in addition to an unchanged regular payout. This move came after Airbus responded to pressure from investors to return some cash by unveiling the proposed special dividend in February.

Advertisement

Analysts believe Airbus is on track to meet its annual delivery target of 800 aircraft, following the confirmation of 142 first-quarter deliveries. However, core single-aisle production is reportedly running below internal planning levels, around 50 a month, necessitating an acceleration to meet a target of 75 a month in 2026.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury acknowledged the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues but reaffirmed the company's goals of reaching 75 single-aisle aircraft per month and lifting A350 output to 10 per month by 2026. Airbus remains committed to investing in digital technology and cybersecurity, including through potential acquisitions, to ensure its continued growth and success in the industry.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

No Israel Sanctions Yet

8 minutes ago
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Cong Stokes Controversy

8 minutes ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that Katchatheevu island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

12 minutes ago
More Resignation on Cards: Is Aam Aadmi Party on Verge of Collapse Amid Liquorgate?

AAP on Verge of Collapse

16 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

22 minutes ago
us dollars

Tech FOMO prices

42 minutes ago
Zoho

Zoho's new venture

42 minutes ago
Drone

ICMR Big Feat

an hour ago
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Nephew Arrested

an hour ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

an hour ago
OnePlus 12

Retailers vs OnePlus

an hour ago
MS Dhoni for RPSG

Interesting story on MSD

an hour ago
Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains

an hour ago
Israel has indicated that it will allow thousands of Palestinians to return to North Gaza under a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Israel Ceasefire Deal

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus shows confidence

an hour ago
From Fired To Hero: Ex-Sniffer Dog Becomes Hero In Taiwan Earthquake

Ex-Sniffer Dog Turns Hero

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  2. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo