Airbus To Establish New R&D Centre In India, Sources $1 billion Worth Indian Components

Top commercial aircraft maker Airbus is set to establish an research and development centre (R&D) centre at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Gujarat.

During an interaction with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jürgen Westermeier, MD at Airbus, said company is sourcing $1 billion+ worth components from 100+ Indian suppliers.

Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Vaishnaw met Westermeier on Thursday to speak about Airbus' India presence.

Currently, Airbus contributes to India’s economic growth by sourcing over EUR 1 billion annually in components and services for global exports, as per the company's official site.

The Eurpoean aerospace major has set up a Digital Centre in Bengaluru, dubbing it as the 'backbone' of Airbus’ Digital Transformation.

The centre is currently the second largest Digital Centre after the one at the headquarters in Toulouse, France.

In 2018, Airbus expanded its Digital capabilities in India by establishing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) to support all divisions worldwide.

The company considers India as a hub for "world-class talent and research and development that powers the aerospace sector."

Airbus employs over 3,600 employees across its various sites, including over 1500 skilled IT professionals to deliver IT solutions to the business. It also partners with premier Indian institutes for R&D.