Airfare Set To Surge Again, Price May Reach ₹50,000 For Trunk Routes As Airlines Seek Cap Removal | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Air passengers are likely to face a fresh wave of high airfares as airlines are seeking the removal of fare caps imposed during the IndiGo crisis in December. The development comes as airlines are apparently incurring huge losses and higher operational costs as fuel prices have jumped amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Under the 6E crisis framework, fares were capped at ₹7,500 (≤500 km), ₹12,000 (500–1000 km), ₹15,000 (1000–1500 km), and ₹18,000 (>1500 km), providing a ceiling against extreme surge pricing. However, prior to such caps, passengers frequently faced volatile and often elevated fares, especially on high-demand routes and last-minute bookings.

If the cap is removed, the fare can jump to as high as Rs 50,000 for trunk routes.

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