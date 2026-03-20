Premium Petrol Prices Hiked In India By Up To Rs 2.35 Per Litre Amid Israel-Iran War | Image: Unsplash

New Delhi: The price of premium-grade petrol has been increased by Rs 2.35 per litre in India from March 20, 2026, amid the escalating war between US-Israel and Iran. This comes as global energy supply chain has been disrupted due to tensions in the Middle East.

The hike applies to high-performance fuel variants such as BPCL’s Speed, HPCL’s Power and IOCL’s XP95, with prices increasing between ₹2.09 and ₹2.35 per litre. HPCL said it has taken measures to cushion retail consumers from broader price pressures.

The price of regular petrol will remain unchanged in India.

The revision in premium petrol prices comes against the backdrop of continued volatility in global energy markets amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. Escalating tensions have disrupted key supply chains, particularly around Iran's Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that carries nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies.

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Threats to shipping routes have sent Brent crude surging above $108–$119 per barrel. Meanwhile, US gasoline prices are nearing $3.84 per gallon.