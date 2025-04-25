Airtel Brings New Global Roaming Plans: Will It Change How We Travel?

Airtel New IR Pack: Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has introduced a new International Roaming (IR) product, designed to make global connectivity more affordable, transparent, and convenient for Indian travellers.

“Airtel also launched a unique recharge plan for Rs. 4000 with one-year validity. The plan offers 5GB data and 100 voice minutes for use when abroad, while in India, customers can use the same plan and get 1.5GB daily data and unlimited call benefits,” as per the exchange filing.

The move comes at a time when increasing numbers of Indians are travelling overseas for work, holidays, and education. With this move, Airtel says it wants to remove confusion and bill shock related to roaming charges. The new plans offer clear pricing, daily usage tracking, and easy management through the Airtel Thanks app.

What’s New in Airtel’s IR Plans?

Airtel's new offering includes various new offers for its consumers.



Simplified packs starting at Rs 133 per day

Daily, weekly, and monthly plans across 184 countries

No data throttling, ensuring 4G/5G speeds abroad

Real-time usage tracking and alerts through the Airtel Thanks app

Emergency use without active pack: Subscribers will receive a complimentary, automatic emergency pack of 100 minutes of voice and 500MB of data if they exhaust

“These will be more affordable than most in-country / local SIMS and will eliminate the hassle and expense of acquiring local SIM cards, providing globetro ers with a simplified solution to stay connected”, the filing reads.

Airtel IR Package: Who Are Its Customers

The plans are tailored for casual and heavy users. For a short vacation or business travel, users can now select plans by destination and duration.

"We heard customers and revamped our international roaming plans to be intuitive, cost-effective, and hassle-free. It's a total change in how roaming should be – like home, anywhere you are," said Shashwat Sharma, Bharti Airtel's Director, Consumer Business.

Airtel IR Pack: No More Roaming Shock

Airtel is also providing features to avoid bill surprises. Users will receive notifications as they use their plan, and there will be a feature to top up instantly through the app.