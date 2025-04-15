SIM Cards Delivered in 10 Minutes! Bharti Airtel Teams Up With Blinkit - Details

Bharti Airtel has announced a new partnership with quick commerce platform Blinkit to deliver SIM cards to customers within 10 minutes. This service is currently available in 16 cities, with plans to expand to more locations in the future.

Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit, said, “To save customers time and hassle, we’ve collaborated with Airtel to deliver SIM cards directly to customers in select cities, with delivery in just 10 minutes. Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans. Customers can also opt for number portability, all at their convenience.”

How to order and activate sim?

Customers can order a SIM card online and receive it at their doorstep for a convenience fee of Rs 49. After delivery, the SIM can be activated using an Aadhaar-based KYC authentication process. Customers can choose between postpaid and prepaid plans or port their existing number to the Airtel network using Mobile Number Portability (MNP).

To assist users during the process, Airtel has provided an online activation video and support through the Airtel Thanks App. New customers can also call 9810012345 for help.

Once the SIM is delivered, customers must activate it within 15 days to complete the process.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Connected Homes and Director of Marketing, Bharti Airtel said; "Simplifying customer lives is central to everything we do at Airtel. Today we are thrilled to partner with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery to customers’ homes across 16 cities and in due course of time we plan to expand this partnership to additional cities."

Services available in these cities