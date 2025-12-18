Airtel names Shashwat Sharma MD & CEO Airtel India; Gopal Vittal to Executive Vice Chairman

Bharti Airtel has unveiled a significant reshuffle at the top of its leadership ranks, signalling a carefully planned transition at one of India’s largest telecom operators. The company on Thursday announced a set of senior appointments that will come into effect from January 1, 2026, following approval from shareholders.

At the centre of the changes is Shashwat Sharma, who will assume the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel India. Currently serving as CEO-designate, Sharma has been appointed for a five-year term and will also be classified as a key managerial personnel of the company. His elevation reflects Airtel’s focus on continuity and internal leadership development as it navigates a rapidly evolving telecom landscape.

The board has also approved the appointment of Gopal Vittal as Executive Vice Chairman. Vittal, who presently holds the position of Vice Chairman and Managing Director, will move into the expanded role as a whole-time director for a five-year term starting January 2026, subject to shareholder consent. The change is aimed at strengthening strategic oversight and leadership at the group’s highest level.

In addition to the top management changes, Airtel has announced key appointments across its finance and compliance functions. Somen Ray, the company’s current Chief Financial Officer, will step into the role of Group Chief Financial Officer, overseeing financial strategy across the Airtel group. Akhil Garg has been named Chief Financial Officer for Airtel India, marking a clear demarcation between group-level and India-specific financial responsibilities.

The board has further appointed Rohit Krishan Puri as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective January 1, 2026. He will be responsible for ensuring regulatory compliance and corporate governance across the business. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tewari will continue as Group Company Secretary, providing leadership and guidance at the broader group level.

