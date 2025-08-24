Airtel Network Outage Hits Multiple Cities, Users Vent Frustrations Online

Telecom major Bharti Airtel faced a nationwide service disruption on Sunday, leaving thousands of users unable to make calls or access mobile data in several key cities, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai, according to multiple media reports.



According to real-time outage tracker DownDetector, user complaints began surfacing around 11 am and peaked just after noon, with more than 6,800 reports logged at 12:11 pm. Nearly 52% of the complaints cited “No Signal” errors, while another 31% related to mobile internet failure, as per the tracker



Airtel acknowledged the disruption, describing it as temporary and promising a swift fix. “We apologize for the inconvenience. The issue you’re facing is due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within an hour. Please restart your device after that time to restore services,” the company’s official Airtel Cares account posted.



This incident follows a similar outage earlier in the week in Delhi and its neighbouring regions, where services were briefly interrupted before being restored.