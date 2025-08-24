Updated 24 August 2025 at 14:44 IST
Airtel Network Outage Hits Multiple Cities, Users Vent Frustrations Online
Bharti Airtel faced a major network outage on Sunday, disrupting calls and mobile data in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other cities. Over 6,800 complaints were logged. Airtel called it a temporary glitch and promised quick restoration, but frustrated users flooded social media with complaints.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel faced a nationwide service disruption on Sunday, leaving thousands of users unable to make calls or access mobile data in several key cities, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai, according to multiple media reports.
According to real-time outage tracker DownDetector, user complaints began surfacing around 11 am and peaked just after noon, with more than 6,800 reports logged at 12:11 pm. Nearly 52% of the complaints cited “No Signal” errors, while another 31% related to mobile internet failure, as per the tracker
Airtel acknowledged the disruption, describing it as temporary and promising a swift fix. “We apologize for the inconvenience. The issue you’re facing is due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within an hour. Please restart your device after that time to restore services,” the company’s official Airtel Cares account posted.
This incident follows a similar outage earlier in the week in Delhi and its neighbouring regions, where services were briefly interrupted before being restored.
Social media outrage
The latest glitch triggered a wave of complaints on social media, with users sharing their frustrations.
“Anyone else in Bangalore experiencing an Airtel network outage? Calls aren’t going through, and data isn’t working,” wrote one X user. Another from Karnataka posted: “No network in Dharwad, Airtel what happened?”
Reports of problems also came from Delhi, with one user joking, “For the last hour my wife thinks I’m ignoring her calls. Thanks Airtel, for turning a network issue into a marriage issue.”
On Reddit, customers echoed similar grievances. One Bengaluru user noted, “I can’t book a cab for a meeting in a few hours,” while another alleged that Airtel’s customer support channels — including its app, helpline, and X handle — were unresponsive during the outage.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
