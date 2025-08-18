Airtel Users Face Widespread Outages Across India, Company Confirms Network Issue

Airtel network down: Thousands of Airtel users across India are facing issues with their phone network. Users have reported network issues in the issues in the last few hours, with many experiencing complete signal loss, failed calls, and missing OTPs. According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, there has been a sharp spike in complaints, especially related to mobile network access. The issue seemed to have peaked at 4:32 PM with maximum complaints reported at the time.

The data shows that 74% of users reported problems with mobile phone connectivity, while 15% faced no signal, and 11% reported mobile internet issues.

Users Struggle with OTPs, No Signal

The outage has led to frustration among users, especially those relying on Airtel for receiving important messages like OTPs for banking and verification. On Downdetector, one user wrote: "No OTP, no verification codes, no verification OTPs. Complete system failure. We should have OTP redundancy in place to handle such critical situations."

Another user mentioned problems with making calls in Delhi NCR. The issue appears to be more widespread, with others reporting similar disruptions in Mumbai and other cities.

Airtel Responds to Network Failure

The telecom provider has confirmed the issue and apologised for the inconvenience.

"We are currently experiencing a network outage. Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," said Airtel.

Downdetector tracks outages based on real-time user reports and flags incidents when the volume of complaints exceeds the usual levels for that time of day. The chart for Airtel over the last 24 hours shows a clear deviation from normal patterns, indicating a legitimate and significant issue.

While network disruptions are not uncommon, the scale and impact of this outage have led to strong criticism on social media. Some long-time users have expressed disappointment, with one comment reading:

"I've been using Airtel for over 10 years. It's becoming worse day by day."