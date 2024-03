Advertisement

International operations to UAE: Akasa Air, one of India’s fastest-growing airline commenced operations to Doha, the capital of Qatar, from India’s financial capital Mumbai with four non-stop flights a week. The inaugural flight on March 28 departed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 5:35 pm and is scheduled to arrive at Hamad International Airport in Doha at 7:40 pm IST.

AST. The launch of service on the route marks the commencement of Akasa Air’s international operations and will facilitate trade and tourism between India and Qatar with enhanced and seamless connectivity between the two countries.

In an event held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, to flag off the maiden flight, a ceremonial lamp was lit in the presence of members of the Akasa executive committee Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and SVP International, Akasa Air, Ankur Goel, Chief Financial Officer, Akasa Air, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer and Bhavin Joshi,

Co-Founder and Sr. Vice President – Strategy, Akasa Air. The event was graced by Rajeev Chawla, Head – Terminal Operations T2, Mumbai International Airport Limited, SP Singh, CSOSecurity, Mumbai International Airport Limited, Tanvir Moulvi, GM – Aero Commercial, Mumbai International Airport Limited, and Manoj Sharma, DIG – CISF, Mumbai International Airport

Limited.

More routes in pipeline

A special boarding pass was presented to the first passenger on the inaugural flight. This was followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting by the all-women operating crew of two pilots and five cabin crew. With the conveniently timed flight schedule, travellers from other Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Goa, Varanasi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kochi and Delhi will also have multiple connecting options to travel to and from Doha via Mumbai. Travelers who wish to explore Doha can choose to plan their travel with Akasa Holidays which offers customisable and all-inclusive holiday packages at affordable prices. Akasa Air has been granted traffic rights for three other international destinations namely, Kuwait, Jeddah, and Riyadh, and will be rapidly expanding its global footprint in the coming months, taking the warm, reliable and category-defining Akasa experience to the world at affordable fares.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune,

Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, and Doha (Qatar).