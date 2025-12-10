All Eyes On Federal Open Market Committee Rate Decision, What To Expect From Fed Chair Jerome Powell

As the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) wraps up its two-day gathering on December 10, 2025, investors are glued to the central bank's moves in this last policy session of the year. Expectations are centred on a 25-basis-point interest rate reduction, but analysts say the real focus will be on hints about 2026 amid swirling economic worries.

FOMC Poised for Another Rate Trim, But Divisions Linger

Wall Street anticipates the Fed will lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point, following similar steps in prior meetings. This would mark the third consecutive cut aimed at supporting a softening job market. Yet, the decision comes against a backdrop of internal rifts exposed in the latest meeting minutes.

Officials remain split, with some urging caution on persistent price pressures and others pushing for more easing to avert employment declines. "While several policymakers expressed concern about stubborn inflation and preferred to maintain rates at current levels, a smaller group supported additional rate cuts to cushion the weakening labour market," notes Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS Wealth Street.

Powell's 2026 Signals Could Steer Market Directions

Beyond the immediate cut, Jerome Powell's post-meeting remarks and the updated economic projections will shape investor sentiment. Forecasts for rates next year show wide variation, underscoring doubts over inflation's path. Observers predict a measured, slightly firmer stance from the Fed, tying future actions to stronger signs of cooling prices.

"Persistent inflation pressures have created a sharp split within the committee and may restrain Fed Chair Jerome Powell from offering any definitive signals about early-2026 policy moves," Sachdeva observes. Markets, pricing in an 87% chance of today's cut, could swing on any shift in tone.

Government Shutdown Delays Key Data, Testing Fed's Hand

Adding to the challenge, a U.S. government shutdown has postponed vital reports, leaving the Fed with patchy information. November employment figures arrive December 16, trailed by inflation data on the 18th—both after the meeting concludes. This gap forces policymakers into a delicate judgment call after two prior cuts to steady hiring trends.

"We expect the US central bank to adopt a cautiously hawkish tone, signalling that further adjustments will depend on clearer evidence of disinflation," Sachdeva adds. “Inflation in the US remains sticky and the policy statement is likely to convey less confidence about the trajectory of rate cuts in the coming months.”

Fed Outlook Ripples to Emerging Markets and India

A "higher for longer" rate environment from the Fed often pressures developing economies, hitting stocks hard. In India, stalled progress on a trade pact with the U.S. has fueled selloffs, especially in smaller company shares. Still, signs point to stabilisation, with small- and mid-cap valuations off recent highs.