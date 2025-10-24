‘All Isn’t Well’: Jaishankar Calls Out UN For 'Inadequate Terror Response, Polarised Debates'

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, during the launch of a commemorative postage stamp in New Delhi, marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, pointed out that "all is not well within the United Nations.".

While reaffirming India’s commitment to multilateralism, Jaishankar highlighted deep-seated issues plaguing the UN, from gridlocked decision-making to its inadequate response to global challenges like terrorism and sustainable development.

A Milestone and the Need for Re-invention

Speaking at the UN@80 celebrations, Jaishankar described the 80th anniversary as a “significant milestone for any institution.”

However, he was candid about the UN’s shortcomings, stating, “All is not well with the United Nations. Its decision-making neither reflects its membership nor addresses global priorities. Its debates have become increasingly polarised and its working visibly gridlocked. Any meaningful reform is obstructed using the reform process itself.”

The minister’s remarks underscored the UN’s struggle to remain relevant in a rapidly changing global landscape. He pointed to financial constraints and stalled reform efforts as major hurdles, noting, “How to sustain the UN even while seeking its re-invention is clearly a major challenge before all of us.”

India’s Commitment to Peacekeeping

Despite his critique, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for the UN’s ideals of peace, security and development. He highlighted India’s contributions to global peacekeeping, a commitment reflected in the design of the commemorative postage stamp and first-day cover launched at the event.

“Our commitment to global peace and security is reflected, amongst others, in our staunch support for peacekeeping,” Jaishankar said, adding that India views this as “a fundamental obligation of a conscientious member.”

He also mentioned the recent Chiefs of Army Staff Conclave hosted in New Delhi, which saw participation from 30 troop-contributing countries, underlining India’s active role in fostering international cooperation.

“The energies and resources that we have devoted and the sacrifices that our personnel have made certainly ensure that the world is a better place,” he stated.

UN’s Failures on Terrorism

Jaishankar also pointed out UN’s handling of terrorism, citing specific instances that undermine its credibility. “Few examples are more telling about the challenges facing the UN than its response to terrorism,” he said.

He pointed to a recent incident involving a sitting Security Council member protecting an organisation responsible for a “barbaric terror attack” in Pahalgam, questioning, “What does it do to the credibility of multilateralism?”

He further lambasted the UN for equating victims and perpetrators of terrorism in the name of global strategy, asking, “How much more cynical can the world get?”

Jaishankar also highlighted the shielding of “self-proclaimed terrorists” from the UN’s sanctioning process, calling into question the sincerity of those involved.

Global South Bears the Brunt

The minister drew attention to the disproportionate impact of global conflicts and systemic failures on the Global South.

“Even today, we are regrettably witnessing multiple major conflicts that not only take a great toll on human lives but also impact the well-being of the entire international community. The Global South, in particular, has felt this pain even as the more developed insulated themselves from consequences,” he remarked.

Jaishankar also flagged the slowdown of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Agenda 2030 as a “significant metric to measure the distress of the Global South.”

He mentioned issues such as inequitable trade practices, reliance on supply chains and political control as additional factors worsening the region's difficulties.

"We Cannot Abandon Hope"

Despite these challenges, Jaishankar urged, “Yet, on such a notable anniversary, we cannot abandon hope. However difficult, the commitment to multilateralism must remain strong. However flawed, the United Nations must be supported in this time of crisis,” he said.

He called for renewed faith in international cooperation, emphasising the need to build a better world.