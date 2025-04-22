Alok Industries Share Price: Mukesh Ambani-Backed BSE 500 Stock Zooms 18% - What's Fuelling The Rally?

Alok Industries is backed by Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, which holds a 40% stake in the company. | Image: Freepik

Alok Industries Share News: Shares of Mukesh Ambani-backed Alok Industries surged around 18%, catching investor attention despite a challenging financial year.

Alok Industries Ltd saw a strong surge on April 22, with its stock rising 17.97% to Rs 19.43, up Rs 2.96 from the previous close of Rs 16.47.

The stock opened at Rs 17.36, hit a high of Rs 19.50, and touched a low of Rs 17.30 during the day.

The rally comes as the company showed signs of improvement in its latest quarterly results and saw strong trading volumes across exchanges.

According to data from the BSE, 94.86 lakh shares worth Rs 17.70 crore changed hands. On the BSE alone, over 10.19 lakh shares were bought and 10.69 lakh shares sold.

Meanwhile, the NSE witnessed significantly higher interest, with 1.23 crore shares in buy quantity against 76.37 lakh shares in sell quantity, indicating strong investor demand.

What's Driving the Surge?

One of the key reasons behind the stock's upward movement is the sharp reduction in net loss reported in the March quarter. Alok Industries posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.47 crore, a significant improvement from the Rs 272.99 crore loss in the previous quarter. This signals a positive turnaround in the company’s performance.

Revenue also improved on a sequential basis, rising to Rs 952.96 crore in Q4 from Rs 863.86 crore in Q3. Although year-on-year revenue has declined (Rs 1,469.31 crore in Q4 FY24), the quarter-on-quarter growth is being seen as a hopeful sign of recovery.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at -Rs 0.49, showing losses are still present but narrowing.

Mukesh Ambani Backed Stock

Alok Industries is backed by Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, which holds a 40% stake in the company. Additionally, JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company owns nearly 35%. The backing of these major players likely adds a layer of investor confidence.

Alok Industries Share Price History

Alok Industries, part of the BSE 500 index, has shown a mixed performance over different periods. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 29.97 and a low of Rs 13.90, with a full market capitalisation of Rs 9,523.33 crore.

In the short term, the stock has gained momentum, rising 19.68% in the past week, 26.12% in two weeks, and 13.93% over the past month.

However, it is still down 9.25% since the start of 2025 and has dropped 10.85% in the last six months.