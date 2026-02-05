Alphabet's annual revenues exceed $400 billion first time in 2025

Google's parent company Alphabet has exceeded USD 400 billion in annual revenues for the first time in 2025, according to the earnings highlights posted by Google CEO, Sundar Pichai.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to his social media account and described the quarter as "tremendous," attributing the success to a fundamental expansion in Search and Cloud services fueled by the company's maturing AI ecosystem.

The tech giant also saw a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent in search engine. "Search saw more usage in Q4 than ever before, as AI continues to drive an expansionary moment," the earnings report highlighted.

Google Cloud saw its revenues grow 48 per cent, now on an annual run rate of over USD 70 billion. Backlog grew by 55 per cent quarter over quarter to USD 240 billion, representing a wide breadth of customers, driven by demand for AI products.

"In Q4, revenue from products built on our generative AI models grew nearly 400% year-over-year, significantly accelerating from the prior quarter," the earnings stated.