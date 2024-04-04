×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Alphabet's Google considers fees for advanced AI search: FT Report

Google will introduce paid access to some core products for the first time, while keeping its traditional search engine free with ads.

Reported by: Business Desk
Google account block
Google | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Premium search pricing: Alphabet's Google is contemplating introducing fees for advanced functionalities on its AI-driven search engine, as per a report by the Financial Times. The company is exploring various options, including integrating AI-powered search features into its premium subscription services, which already grant access to the Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and Docs.

Google's paywall shift

This potential move signifies a departure for Google, marking the first time it would restrict access to some of its core products behind a paywall. Despite this, the conventional search engine will remain free of charge, with advertisements still appearing alongside search results for both subscribers and non-subscribers alike.

In response to enquiries, Google clarified that they are not currently developing an ad-free search experience. However, they affirmed their commitment to continuously enhancing their subscription offerings with new premium capabilities and services.

Google's initiative comes amidst fierce competition in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, where it vies against prominent players like OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and its supporter Microsoft.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

