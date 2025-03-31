Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Dividend, Q4 Results FY25 Date: Battery Maker's Earnings Schedule Out

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Dividend, Q4 Results 2025 Date: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has announced the date and timing of its results release for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. Along with quarterly results, the company may declare an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending on 31st March 2025. The battery maker disclosed this in an exchange report on March 31, 2025.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited, the Amara Raja Group's flagship firm, is the technical leader and one of the leading makers of lead-acid batteries under the well-known brand name 'Amaron' for both industrial and automotive applications in India's storage battery sector.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited's clients include prestigious original equipment manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hyundai Motors India Limited, Ford India Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Honda Cars India Limited, Renault Nissan, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India Private Ltd, Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto Ltd, and many more. The company's industrial and automotive batteries are shipped to 50 nations across the world.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Share Price Today

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility's shares began up at Rs 1024.45 on the BSE in the last trading session, on Friday. On the BSE, the stock was trading at a day high of Rs 1048.95, and an intraday low of Rs 1000. The company shares closed at Rs 1003, down by 2 per cent from the previous closing of Rs 1024.25 on the BSE.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q1 Results 2025 Date and Time

In the exchange filing, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility told the bourses that the company's Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 29, 2025, to evaluate and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. Companies normally release their earnings reports after market hours, which is at 3:30 p.m.

"We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, and to recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," the company said in regulatory filings.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, April 1, 2025, to Saturday, May 31, 2025 (both days inclusive).

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Share Price History

According to BSE data, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility's stock went down -17.77 per cent in the previous three months, -27.96 per cent in the last six months, and -17.12 per cent in the year to date. In the past 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, 5 years, and 10 years, shares of the company gained by 31.87 per cent, 77.40 per cent, 85 per cent, 120.34 per cent, and 23.59 per cent, respectively. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility's shares were quoted at a 52-week high of Rs 1,774.90, and a 52-week low of Rs 756.30, as of March 28th, 2025.