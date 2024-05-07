Amazon enters South Africa: Amazon has officially launched its online retail service in South Africa, marking its entry into a market where Naspers' Takealot.com has long been a dominant player. Analysts have previously suggested that South Africa, as the most advanced economy in Africa, presents an attractive opportunity for companies seeking to expand their presence on the continent.



The timing of Amazon's debut in South Africa is significant, as the country has experienced a notable increase in online shopping activity, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. This shift has prompted retailers to ramp up their investments in e-commerce.



Amazon.co.za will provide customers with speedy delivery options, including same-day and next-day services, along with access to over 3,000 pickup points. The company has announced that first-time buyers will receive free delivery, with subsequent orders above 500 rand ($27.07) also eligible for complimentary shipping, according to a statement released by Amazon.



