Amazon Joins Layoff Wagon; Why Are Tech Layoffs Surging in 2025?

The tech industry is facing one of its toughest years yet in 2025, with widespread job cuts amid economic uncertainty, AI advancements, and strategic restructurings and policy shifts under the Trump administration.

Amazon joined the layoff wagon after reports emerged on Wednesday that the tech giant is planning to lay off 15% of its workforce.

As of mid-October 2025, global tech layoffs have exceeded 180,000, according to aggregated data from sources like RationalFX, Layoffs.fyi, and TrueUp.

This wave of reductions is not just a numbers game-it's reshaping careers, company finances, and the broader job market.

The Surge in Tech Layoffs in 2025: By the Numbers

Layoffs in the tech sector have accelerated dramatically this year, driven by a mix of global economic pressures and rapid technological shifts.

According to Layoffs.fyi, 208 technology companies worldwide have trimmed 91,314 jobs as of October 13, 2025. Meanwhile, TrueUp reports a higher figure: 563 layoffs impacting 158,431 people globally in 2025 so far.



RationalFX's compilation from verified sources like US WARN notices, TrueUp, TechCrunch, and Layoffs.fyi puts the total at least 181,457 global job losses in the tech industry, with 66.44% (or 120,569) occurring at US-based companies. In the first week of October alone, around 1,400 tech employees were let go.

This surge follows a trend from 2024, where over 230,000 tech jobs were cut, but 2025 has seen intensified activity due to ongoing factors like trade wars, tariff policies, and rising business costs.

Top Tech Companies Leading the Layoff Wave

Several tech giants are at the forefront of these cuts, often citing AI integration, cost efficiencies, and strategic pivots. The most significant announcements in 2025, based on aggregated data from RationalFX, Layoffs.fyi, and recent reports:

Intel: Leading with 33,900 layoffs, Intel plans to reduce its workforce by 25-30% by year-end. The focus is on streamlining the Foundry division and scaling back international projects, as part of broader operational efficiencies.

Microsoft: 19,215 jobs cut across engineering, management, and international teams. This aligns with a shift toward AI and cloud services. Business Insider highlights Microsoft among companies trimming staff amid cost-cutting.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Reports vary, with RationalFX citing 12,000 cuts focused on mid and senior-level roles due to slowdowns in demand and AI adoption.

However, the Q2 results of FY26 the company's total headcount fell to 5,93,314 employees, down from 6,13,069 in the previous quarter - a reduction of 19,755 employees, as part of global restructuring and attrition.

Accenture: 11,000 positions eliminated, primarily affecting staff unable to retrain for AI roles. This is tied to an $865 million restructuring plan emphasizing AI-driven strategies.

Panasonic: Over 10,000 jobs shed in Asia, as the conglomerate restructures to focus on core areas and boost efficiency.

IBM: 9,000 reductions across hardware and software divisions, prioritizing high-growth areas like cloud and AI.

Salesforce: Up to 5,000 layoffs, including 4,000 in customer service, where AI agents now handle over half of interactions.

STMicroelectronics: 5,000 jobs over three years, including 2,800 direct cuts.

Amazon: At least 4,055 cuts across operations and corporate functions, with recent reductions in delivery and HR roles. A Fortune report details plans to cut up to 15% of HR (People eXperience Technology group), impacting over 10,000 worldwide, as part of AI investments exceeding $100 billion in 2025.

Meta: 3,720 performance-based cuts, targeting "low performers" to improve team quality and innovation.

Other notable mentions include Oracle, HPE, NetApp, Block, and Starbucks, contributing to the overall tally. An estimated 50,184 of these cuts are linked directly to AI and automation.

Why Are Tech Layoffs Surging in 2025?

The spike in layoffs stems from multiple interconnected factors. Primarily, the rapid rise of AI and automation is reshaping roles, with companies like OpenAI's Sam Altman warning that AI could replace up to 40% of human tasks.

Built In attributes the surge to post-pandemic corrections, AI-driven budget shifts, skills realignment, and economic strain. Computerworld echoes this, noting AI's role in enabling more work with fewer people.

Economic pressures, including trade wars, Trump tariffs, and inflation, have increased business costs, prompting cost-cutting. A government shutdown delayed key jobs data, but analysts report rising unemployment claims.

Additionally, over-hiring during the pandemic boom has led to "rightsizing," as seen in reports.

Layoff Process in India: What Companies Do and Who Gets Affected

In India, the layoff process for tech companies is governed by stringent labour laws, primarily the Industrial Disputes Act (ID Act), 1947, which aims to protect workers' rights and ensure fair practices.

Companies must navigate these regulations carefully to minimize legal risks, avoid disputes, and maintain employee morale. For industrial establishments employing 100 or more workmen, prior approval from the appropriate state government is mandatory before initiating layoffs, as outlined in Section 25M of the ID Act.

This is particularly relevant for large IT firms, though some smaller or non-industrial setups may fall under state-specific Shops and Establishments Acts, which have less stringent requirements.

The process typically involves formal notices, consultations with worker representatives or unions, and adherence to retrenchment rules under Section 25N, which requires one month's notice or pay in lieu, plus compensation equivalent to 15 days' average pay for each completed year of service.

Announcements are often made through internal communications like emails or town halls, followed by individual meetings.

However, in 2025, "silent layoffs" have surged in the Indian tech sector, where companies use subtle tactics like performance improvement plans (PIPs), role reductions, or skill mismatch evaluations to encourage voluntary resignations, bypassing formal layoff procedures and reducing legal scrutiny.

This trend is driven by the need to integrate AI without triggering mass layoff approvals.

Key elements of the process include:

Severance Packages: Companies often provide compensation beyond the legal minimum, such as 2-3 months' salary, continued health benefits for a period, and outplacement support like career counseling or job placement assistance.

Under the ID Act, laid-off workers are entitled to 50% of their basic wage plus dearness allowance during the layoff period if it's temporary.

Restructuring Plans: These are linked to strategic shifts, such as TCS's global restructuring amid AI adoption and demand slowdowns, or Accenture's $865 million AI overhaul, which must justify retrenchment as a last resort under Indian law.

Performance Reviews: Firms like Meta target "low performers," while Indian IT giants often use last-in, first-out (LIFO) principles or skills-based assessments. Retrenchment is only permissible for valid reasons like redundancy, and priority must be given to rehiring laid-off workers if positions reopen.

Who is affected?

In India's tech sector, mid- and senior-level roles are disproportionately impacted, particularly in areas vulnerable to AI automation such as management, engineering, customer service, and back-office functions.

For example, TCS has focused on trimming mid-senior positions due to skill mismatches and AI disruptions, while Salesforce's AI agents have replaced customer service roles.

Reports indicate that roles like data entry, basic coding, and routine IT support are most at risk, with over 50,000 tech jobs potentially cut in India by the end of 2025.