Mercedes Benz Unveils Vision Iconic- A Retro-Inspired Electric GT Concept With AI Tech - Key Features
German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz has introduced it futuristic design concept, the Vision Iconic, which comes off as a juxtaposition of modern luxury with age-old design aesthetics linked to this auto label.
The latest design unveiled at recent car show was inspired by the golden era of automotive design of the 1930s.
This automotive beauty boasts of sculptural flowing lines, and a touch of Art Deco, while evoking memories of the legendary 300 SL via its continuous bench seat and rear.
However, the eye element here is the reimagined Mercedes-Benz grille. Once the most recognisable element in the brand’s design language, it has now been reborn as the “Iconic Grille,” a luminous, intelligent surface framed in chrome and smoked glass.
Integrated contour lighting and an illuminated three-pointed star on the bonnet lend the car a commanding presence, transforming a century-old emblem into a digital sculpture.
Key Features: Solar Paint Technology, AI Infusion And More
Beneath its artistic shell, the Vision Iconic is also a showcase of Mercedes’ technological ambitions. Its Solar Paint technology turns the car’s body into an energy-harvesting surface, capable of generating enough electricity for up to 12,000 km of driving annually under ideal conditions. The coating is free of rare earths and silicon, highlighting the brand’s sustainable vision.
Meanwhile, neuromorphic computing, inspired by the human brain powers the car’s autonomous systems, promising up to 90 per cent greater efficiency in data processing compared to conventional setups. Combined with Level 4 autonomous driving, the Vision Iconic transforms travel into a serene, self-directed journey where the car handles everything from city traffic to parking.
The steer-by-wire system further redefines the driving experience by eliminating the mechanical link between the steering wheel and the wheels, allowing more responsive handling and a cleaner interior design.
